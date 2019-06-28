COMMUNITY CALENDAR

July 8

American Red Cross Blood Drive at Trinity United Methodist Church, Mount Gilead, noon to 6 p.m.

Exotic Zoo at Perry Cook Library. The Summer Reading Club is bringing animals for the kids to meet. Natural habitats, animal diets and other information. 10:30-11:30 a.m., 7406 County Road 242.

July 8-11

Cardington First United Methodist Church invites children to “Shipwrecked VBS: Rescued by Jesus,” 5:30 p.m. with a light meal ends at 8:30 p.m. (except Thursday at 7:45 p.m.). Surprising adventures, amazing experiments, creative games, 300 S. Marion St. Cardington; call 419-864-0015.

July 9

55+ Lunch, noon, Selover Public Library, Chesterville. Bring a side dish to share if you can. Selover Library will provide the main dish, drinks and utensils. Discussion with Owl Creek Produce Auction.

Maryhaven and the Morrow County Health District present a free Opiate Overdose Prevention Training. Each registered participant will leave with an overdose prevention kit; 5 to 6:30 p.m.; 245 Neal Ave., Mount Gilead. Call 419-946-6734 to register.

July 10

Salem United Methodist Church, 1640 Salem Road, annual ice cream social. It will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. and includes home made noodles, chicken sandwiches, salads and Riverside ice cream. Carry-outs will be available. Large and accessible parking area.

The Spoon Man, 1:30 p.m., Selover Public Library outdoor pavilion in Chesterville. Spoonman plays the spoons very fast. Free.

July 13

Christmas in July bazaar, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., OSU quilt raffle, vendors, silent auction, entertainment, 160 Howard St., Mount Vernon. Call 740-397-3841 for information.

July 13-14

Fourth annual Mind Body & Spirit Expo, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m, Wolfpak Martial Arts, 44 S. Main St., Mount Gilead; admission $5; kids 10 and under free. Free seminars both days.

July 14

Cardington First United Methodist Church, at 300 South Marion Street, Ice Cream Social; 5-7 p.m. Chicken sandwiches, sloppy joes, chicken and noodles, salads, dessert and ice cream. A free will donation will be accepted with proceeds going to mission projects supported by the United Methodist Men. Contact the church office at 419-864-0015, weekdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., if you have questions.

July 19

Mount Gilead annual car show, 6 p.m., downtown. Open to all antique vehicles; $10 per vehicle. Prizes, 50/50 drawing. Food available.

July 20

Sparta Alumni Banquet at Highland High School cafeteria; social time at 5:30 p.m.; dinner at 6 p.m. Alumni class of 1959 will be honored. Anyone who attended Sparta School is welcome. Contact David “Mike” Ray at 419-768-3801 by July 13.

July 29-Aug. 2

Vineyard Church in Fulton is inviting youths ages five and up to their Vacation Bible School from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Games, crafts and singing will be led by Heather McCann and Tonya Kanode.Snacks will also be served. Pastor is Jerry Stephens.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

