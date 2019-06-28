C-L school board approves contracts

Personnel decisions dominated the agenda when the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education met for its last meeting of the 2018-2019 school year on June 27.

The board approved contracts, modification of extended contract days for fiscal years 2019 and 2020, administrative salary schedules, exempt non-certified salaries, certified contracts, renewals, classified contracts, pupil activity contracts, tutoring contracts and resident educator members.

In other business:

• The board approved an HVAC stipend of $10,000 for FY 2020 for Carl Hardwick, Jr., for HVAC services for the district.

• Severance pay was approved for Troy King and Martha Barnett, both of whom resigned their positions effective the end of the 2018-2019 school year.

• Sandy Kovacs presented the report on PALS of Pirates noting that the purpose of the group is to strengthen the bond between the school and the community. She listed the activities the group had sponsored including a reading night and a father-daughter dance.

• Jon Mason, treasurer presented the finance report. The board approved the premium payment of $44,000 for liability, property and fleet insurance renewal with Wright Specialty.

Also approved was a transfer of $500,000 from the general fund to three other funds including $200,000 to the facilities maintenance fund which will help fund the pavement program this summer is being transferred. A total of $150,000 of that transfer is for the camera work, minus the safety grant.

• Superintendent Brian Petrie said the Bureau of Workers Compensation is awarding the district $40,000 for the camera project which will fund a camera system in the grades 5-12 building. Grant will not pay for the licensing of the camera or software or installation.

“This gives us better insight on what goes on in the building,” he said. The cameras there now are outdated; made in the late 1990s.

• He also said he is working with the local police and fire departments, the EMS and the Homeland Security for safety plans for the district.

• The Cardington-Lincoln Education Foundation reported donations of books, crayons, journals, etc. for students to use in the 2019-20 school year. Donations have been made by several local organizations and he will recognize them at the next board meeting.

• The summer meals program is off to a good start he said, with a total 482 meals served in Cardington and 231 in Mount Gilead thus far. Meals also were served to participants in the Cardngton-Lincoln Library Reading program.

• The board plans to meet at a date to be determined in July.