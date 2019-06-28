Ohio State Bar Foundation inducts Griffith

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Bar Foundation inducted 30 attorneys into its honorary Fellows Program at the Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center on June 11.

Fellows are members of the Foundation. They are attorneys who go above and beyond, giving their time, talent, and treasure to advance the OSBF’s mission through community service efforts and monetary donations.

Matthew Griffith, of Mount Gilead, is a managing member at Griffith and Brininger, LLC.

He is president of the Morrow Land Title Agency, Inc, and is a board member of Mount Gilead Exempted Village Schools, Whetstone Industries Inc., United Way of Morrow County, Morrow County Community Center, and Morrow County Law Library.

Griffith also serves as village of Mount Gilead solicitor.

Supreme Court of Ohio Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor and OSBF President Rob Ware presided over the ceremony and reception.

A new class of civic-minded attorneys are inducted each year. All Fellows must be nominated by a peer or self-nominate, and all nominees are reviewed by the OSBF Board of Trustees before committing their time and pledging financial support to fuel the Foundation’s statewide grantmaking program.