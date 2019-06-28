Morrow County Red Cross volunteers recognized

The American Red Cross Ohio Buckeye Region Annual Awards were held in Columbus recently. A celebration recognizing exceptional contributions of Ohio Red Cross volunteers was included.

Morrow County volunteers Rita Barton, Nancy Foos and Jeanine Girard were awarded the Humanitarian Service Award.

Recognized for their work presenting the Red Cross Pillowcase Project to over 1000 area students last year. The Pillowcase Project, sponsored by Disney, is an interactive presentation for 3rd-5th grade students demonstrating how to involve their family with a fire escape plan.

Each student is given a Disney themed Red Cross pillowcase to color and decorate at the end of the class.

The decorated pillowcases keep essential items such as a flashlight, batteries, bottled water and other items. They are encouraged to add a comforting item such as a teddy bear or favorite toy. Their pillowcases are kept under their beds (or within arm’s reach) to grab and get out of the house with the family immediately in the event of a home fire.

They learn they have less than 2 minutes to get out of the house and to meet at the designated family meeting location.

In addition to educating elementary students in the classroom, they have presented to several service organizations such as the Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Campfire and the Boys and Girls Clubs.

The Pillowcase Project Ohio Buckeye team is now in consideration for the American Red Cross National Awards Celebration to be held in Washington, D.C.

The local Red Cross office is located at 37 W. Center St., Mount Gilead. If you would like more information about hosting a Pillowcase Project for your group of children grades 3-5, call 419-947-2811.

Morrow County Red Cross volunteers Nancy Foos, Rita Barton, and Jeanine Girard were awarded the Humanitarian Service Award. Courtesy Photo