Morrow County youth participate in D.C. tour

Alesia Tobin and Kate Schmidt, both from Cardington, attended the Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives Youth Tour to Washington, D.C., from June 14-20, as delegates representing Consolidated Cooperative.

The Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives Youth Tour is an annual youth leadership program for high school sophomores and juniors from families served by electric cooperatives. On the trip, delegates visited the nation’s capital and its many famous and historic sites. They also learned about the cooperative business model and met members of Ohio’s congressional delegation on Capitol Hill.

Tobin, the daughter of Nina Cantrell and Ashley and Paul Tobin, and Schmidt, the daughter of Georgeann and Michael Schmidt, were two of 31 delegates from the state of Ohio — and 1,833 delegates from electric co-ops across the country — who participated in this year’s Youth Tour.

Sites on this year’s Youth Tour included the United States Capitol, the Vietnam and Korean War memorials, the Abraham Lincoln and World War II memorials, the Smithsonian Museums of Natural History and American History, the Udvar-Hazy Air and Space Center, the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and the Gettysburg battlefield.

Alesia Tobin, left, and Kate Schmidt in Washington, D.C.. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/06/web1_Consolidated-Winners.jpg Alesia Tobin, left, and Kate Schmidt in Washington, D.C.. Courtesy Photo

Submitted

Consolidated Cooperative, a Touchstone Energy Cooperative, serves 17,000 members in Delaware, Franklin, Knox, Licking, Marion, Morrow, Richland, and Union counties.

Consolidated Cooperative, a Touchstone Energy Cooperative, serves 17,000 members in Delaware, Franklin, Knox, Licking, Marion, Morrow, Richland, and Union counties.