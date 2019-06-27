Auxiliary Unit 97 awards 3 scholarships

During the last meeting of the year, members of Jenkins-Vaughan Auxiliary Unit 97, Cardington, awarded three $500 scholarships, one to Delisa Goodman, one to Sarah Waters and one to Angie Curren.

Goodman plans to attend The Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute. Wooster and study flora design and marketing. Waters will attend the University of Findlay and study Animal Science as part of Pre-Vet studies. Curren is studying on-line classes with the University of Phoenix to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and History.

Membership Chairman Betty Cook reported the unit has reached 110 percent of its goal for the year.

Patty McAvoy said the local library is in need of flags. She noted the girls who attended Buckeye Girls State have not prepared their reports yet.

Clara McClenathan said 12 more neck pillows had been completed and Betty Cook took them to Heartland of Marion.

The recent Poppy Day donations totaled $499.28. Noting that the amount collected last year, $739.38 should be spent, the unit approved giving $400 to the Morrow County Veterans Council, $200 to Columbus VA and $189 to the Morrow County Veterans.

A letter was read from the Cardington-Lincoln Education Foundation thanking the unit for their donation for school supplies.

A letter was also read from member Shirley Robinson who recently moved to Nebraska. Audrey Leonard reported that there is a possibility a three-day auction will be held in the post home in August.

Plans were made for the unit’s ice cream social during the village Street Fair on June 22.