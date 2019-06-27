Chamber showcases Cardington events

CARDINGTON — Morrow County Chamber of Commerce members gathered at the Cardington American Legion Park for their June 18 meeting.

The Cardington Market staff served the noon picnic luncheon and Cardington Mayor Susie Peyton dished up the program that included some family history along with a generous helping of enthusiasm for Cardington activities.

Peyton spoke about her own background as a fourth-generation Cardington resident. One grandparent owned the town’s Sohio service station and another grandfather was a typesetter for the “Independent” newspaper.

It is the second term for Peyton as Mayor and she is going for a third term in the fall. She worked at the Morrow County Hospital for 23 years prior to being mayor, and served several terms on Cardington’s school board.

“I learned a lot from Cardington Superintendent Pat Drouhard,” said Peyton. “He always said ‘be a team and all be on the same page.’”

Peyton introduced her team members in the village office who she said “go above and beyond their job description.” They include Village Administrator Dan Wood and Fiscal Officer Deb Fry. She also expressed appreciation for the village police department.

The mayor spoke with appreciation for volunteers of Friends Of Cardington. There are at least 100 who work with Lee Ann Maceyko. They put together the summer street fair activities and Christmas in Cardington. They also organize the summer movie and concert programs.

She gave thanks to Cardington Yutaka for stepping up to provide “great” fireworks for the street fair.

Lisa Brake wrapped up the meeting with program plans for the Second Saturday programs at the park this summer. There will be bingo, movies and the evenings will finish with a band concert.

Chamber Board member Erin Kelty said the next chamber meeting will be July 16 in the Pine Lakes event room at 901 E. High St. in Mount Gilead. The Ohio Attorney General’s office will present the topic “Cyber Security Risk Management – Just how secure is your online data?”

“Team work makes the dream work,” said Kelty who thanked the sponsors and 19 teams competing in the Chamber Golf Outing.

Mayor Susie Peyton speaks to Morrow County Chamber of Commerce members at its June 18 luncheon at the park. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/06/web1_IMG_20190618_123941_1-3.jpg Mayor Susie Peyton speaks to Morrow County Chamber of Commerce members at its June 18 luncheon at the park. Alberta Stojkovic | The Sentinel