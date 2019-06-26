COUNTRY GALS AND GALS 4-H

Country Guys and Gals held its meeting on June 23.

Finally got a break from the rain so we held our meeting outside.

One important upcoming date we have is a car wash and bake sale at Auto Zone on July 13 from 10 a.m. to noon.

We had several demonstrations, including Wyatt Irwin on the proper way to clean a 22-caliber gun.

Violet Carrick on the difference between alcohol based markers and water based markers. Sicily Carrick on how to make kale chips.

Lia Alexander taught us about her beagle dog. Owen Halt showed us how to string a weed eater and start it.

Ethan Hinton showed us the proper mechanics of baseball pitching.

Ashley Huffine taught us about her ukulele. Kaylynn Smith on her bee and butterfly project.