Gilead Christian School graduates trio

MOUNT GILEAD — Salutatorian Madison Fry set the theme for the 2019 class at Gilead Christian School graduation Friday evening May 31.

Fry will begin her studies of heavy equipment at trade school this summer where she will learn skills in hands-on mechanical subjects. She thanked the GCS community for their support and had words of encouragement for each of her classmates.

Valedictorian Kristen Mosher spoke about the close bonds of the school and class. Her speech was short and filled with thanks for teachers and classes that “taught me so much about God.”

Mosher hopes to go into the mission field.

The class chose Gabe Cabanillas as their speaker. He was their teacher who is a musician, composer, worship leader and graduate of Ohio Northern.

Cabanillas said he “lives off the beaten path in Marengo” and had the crowd laughing about a humorous story he told concerning an experience he had changing a tire in the rain.

“What is our song in the midst of hardships and trials?” Cabanillas asked the graduates.

He went on to ask if we are willing to live in obedience and devotion to God, even in times of trial and tribulation. He warned graduates that the next season in their life would be “like a minefield.”

He said that there is power in knowing the authority of the word of God.

Graduates received their diplomas from GCS Administrator Bryan Potteiger, School Board President, Brad Snow and Elder in Education Greg Carnes.

William Hallbrook, father of graduate Micah Hallbrook, closed the graduation with a blessing for the graduates in Hebrew. Hallbrook is Senior Rabbi for Sar Shalom Messianic Congregation in Mansfield. He and Micah will travel for several weeks next fall in Israel.

Parents, family and friends enjoyed a cake and punch reception served by the class of 2019 following the ceremony.

