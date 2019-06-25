Northmor features 10 valedictorians

IBERIA — Northmor High School’s 10 valedictorians knew that teamwork would be required during the commencement exercises June 2.

Principal Benjamin Bethea presented those students among the 71 graduates.

“We had 10 valedictorians this year. So they had to team up on this speech, which is no surprise for this group,” he said in introducing Aaron Berg, Alyson Blunk, Christopher Bood, Elizabeth Mayton, Hunter Mills, Anthony Petulla, Isabelle Szulewski, Lillian Tate, Ryland Thomas and Brent White.

Each student took a turn reading from the prepared remarks.

“Johnsville and Iberia kids met for the first time, and for a while there was a division. But we became best friends. We didn’t know that the 9 other people would be here and become classmates and friends.

“We are so unique. This class set academic and broke athletic records.”

Bethea said the graduating class is special.

“As they graduate and reflect on their academic accomplishments, they will realize the enormity of their accomplishments,” he said.

He noted that Tate exemplified the class’ determination.

“Lily had 77 at-bats in softball and not once did she swing and miss a ball,” Bethea said.

Paul Trouten earned all-state choir honors.

Salutatorian Anna Donner noticed something in addition to academic and athletic excellence.

“I’m proud of your willingness to help others, including someone with car trouble in the parking lot,” she said.

Sierra Arthur, co-vice president of the class of 2019, opened the program.

“We have made lasting friendships through high school, and now we walk into this new chapter of our lives,” she said. “I feel very lucky to be from such a close-knit community. We will make a big impact on the world for good. I’m proud of this group. We did it.”

Superintendent Chad Redmon welcomed parents and thanked them for their role in education. He also thanked faculty and staff.

“This senior class has left quite an impact on this school district,” he said.

Bood, class treasurer, gave the closing remarks.

“Four years ago I sat here as an eighth grader watching my sister give the valedictorian speech. I didn’t know what high school would be like. Now we leave as young adults with memories of a lifetime,” he said.

The class advisor is math teacher Lisa Keddie. Class flower is the sunflower. Class song is All Star by Smash Mouth.

The class motto is: “And I knew exactly what to do. But in a much more real sense, I had no idea what to do,” from Michael Scott.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/06/web1_BOY.jpg Anthony Conchel | The Sentinel Northmor had 71 graduates, including 10 valedictorians, at its commencement ceremony. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/06/web1_CLASSOF2019.jpg Northmor had 71 graduates, including 10 valedictorians, at its commencement ceremony. Anthony Conchel | The Sentinel Northmor had 71 graduates, including 10 valedictorians, at its commencement ceremony. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/06/web1_DIPLOMA.jpg Northmor had 71 graduates, including 10 valedictorians, at its commencement ceremony. Anthony Conchel | The Sentinel Family and friends attended Northmor’s graduation ceremony June 2. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/06/web1_GIRLWITHFLOWER.jpg Family and friends attended Northmor’s graduation ceremony June 2. Anthony Conchel | The Sentinel https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/06/web1_GIRLWITHTAT.jpg Anthony Conchel | The Sentinel https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/06/web1_HAPPYGIRL.jpg Anthony Conchel | The Sentinel https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/06/web1_HOF.jpg Anthony Conchel | The Sentinel Northmor High School graduates celebrated commencement June 2. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/06/web1_HUGGING.jpg Northmor High School graduates celebrated commencement June 2. Anthony Conchel | The Sentinel Northmor High School graduates celebrated commencement June 2. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/06/web1_JOSHCRAMER.jpg Northmor High School graduates celebrated commencement June 2. Anthony Conchel | The Sentinel Northmor High School graduates celebrated commencement June 2. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/06/web1_MOMHUG.jpg Northmor High School graduates celebrated commencement June 2. Anthony Conchel | The Sentinel