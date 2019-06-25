The Cardington FFA chapter conducted a putt-putt stand at the Cardington Street Fair. The putt-putt supplies are owned by the FFA Chapter and made by its members.

People of all ages could putt putt for free at this stand during the fair.

They also held a pie auction, raising money for the officer retreat where they plan the chapter’s activities for the coming year.

The chapter thanks everyone who purchased pies.

These Cardington FFA members worked the putt putt golf event at the Cardington Street Fair. They are, from left: Lexy Brook, Mikaeta Osborne, Tess Ruehrmund, Camrie Meyers, Grace Struck, Brooke Clapham, Isabelle Crum, Liam Warren, Hazel Jolliff and Cheyenne Skaggs. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/06/web1_FFA-officers-working-teh-Putt-Putt-golf-at-street-fair.jpg These Cardington FFA members worked the putt putt golf event at the Cardington Street Fair. They are, from left: Lexy Brook, Mikaeta Osborne, Tess Ruehrmund, Camrie Meyers, Grace Struck, Brooke Clapham, Isabelle Crum, Liam Warren, Hazel Jolliff and Cheyenne Skaggs. Courtesy Photo