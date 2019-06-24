Patrol investigating fatal crash

The Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle, fatal traffic crash involving a pickup truck, that occurred Sunday at 1:36 a.m. on North Galena Road, in Delaware County.

A black 2008 Ford Super Duty drove off the right side of the roadway, then overturned. It is not known who the driver of the truck was at the time.

James Chaney, 46, of Cardington, was transported to Grant Medical Center for serious, life threatening injuries.

James E. Jordan, of Ashley was transported to Riverside Hospital for serious injuries, and Nelson J. Gemondo, 47, of Enterprise, West Virginia, was not wearing his seat belt, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash. The accident remains under investigation.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/06/web1_OHP-1.jpg