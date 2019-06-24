Fun in the sun at Cardington Street Fair

CARDINGTON — The break in the soggy weather proved to be just the window for the annual Cardington Street Fair held Friday night and Saturday.

Lea Ann Maceyko, spokesperson for Friends of Cardington, sponsor, said they estimate up to 2,000 people visited the village for the event.

Among the attractions was a car show with 75 entries. Six bounce houses, pony rides, a mini carousel, a foam pit, and a pedal tractor pull were among the many attractions for the youngsters. Winning the adult tractor pull was Brock Goodman.

The Corn Hole tournament sponsored by the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce proved to be a popular attraction once again.

The village police department members were dunked in the dunking machine. Bingo and other games were played in the park shelter house.

All businesses in the community and the Cardington Public Library participa- ted and members of Auxiliary Unit 97 served lunches in the post home where there was also entertainment.

Music during the event was highlighted by that of McGuffey Lane and the Jonalee White Trio sponsored by FC Bank.

Topping off the event was a spectacular fireworks display sponsored by Cardington Yutaka Technologies, Inc.

“We are a team,” said Maceyko of the Friends of Cardington. “No one holds an office. We work for the good of the community.”

Plans are already under way for the 2020 Street Fair on June 23.

Friends of Cardington is sponsoring Saturday night events during the next two months of summer on the second and fourth Saturdays.

The first event will begin at 5 p.m. on July 13 when a band will entertain and bingo games will be played. On the fourth Saturday, there will be bingo games at 5 p.m., following by a movie.

Local businesses will help sponsor these events.

Cardington Police chief James Wallace gets dunked during the Cardington Street Fair. Randy Burns and Mark Spires in the corn hole tournament sponsored by the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce.