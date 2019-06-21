COMMUNITY CALENDAR

June 29
Johnsville Fire Department Fish Fry. 4-7 p.m., 7478 County Road 242, Bellville. Freewill donation will be asked at the door.
Blooming Grove United Methodist Church ice cream social, 4:30-7 p.m., 9665 County Road 20. Carry-out available. Chicken and noodles, pulled pork, sloppy joes, salads, pies, cakes and ice cream.
65 year anniversary of SUZ-E-Q’s, Cardington open house; activities for kids and adults, old pictures and stories to share; 20 cent hot dogs. 1-4 p.m.
July 3
Juggler Matt Jergens, 1:30 p.m., Selover Public Library outdoor pavilion in Chesterville. Free. Check Selover’s Facebook page for location if it rains.
July 4
Ice cream social, noon, old Bellville firehouse. Call 419-775-1202 for information.
Ariel-Foundation Park in Mount Vernon, fireworks around 10 p.m., preceded by concerts, including the Mount Vernon Community Band at 3 p.m. at the First-Knox Pavilion, Central Ohio Brass Band at 5 p.m. and Tusk: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute, at 7:30 p.m. at the Schnormeier Event Center.
July 8-11
Cardington 1st United Methodist Church invites children to “Shipwrecked VBS: Rescued by Jesus,” 5:30 p.m. with a light meal ends at 8:30 p.m. (except Thursday at 7:45 p.m.). Surprising adventures, amazing experiments, creative games, 300 S. Marion St. Cardington; call 419-864-0015.
July 10
Salem United Methodist Church, 1640 Salem Road, annual ice cream social. It will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. and includes home made noodles, chicken sandwiches, salads and Riverside ice cream. Carry-outs will be available. There will be a large and accessible parking area.
July 13
Christmas in July bazaar, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., OSU quilt raffle, vendors, silent auction, entertainment, 160 Howard St., Mount Vernon. Call 740-397-3841 for information.
July 19
Mount Gilead annual car show, 6 p.m., downtown. Open to all antique vehicles; $10 per vehicle. Prizes, 50/50 drawing. Food available.
