COMMUNITY CALENDAR

June 29

Johnsville Fire Department Fish Fry. 4-7 p.m., 7478 County Road 242, Bellville. Freewill donation will be asked at the door.

Blooming Grove United Methodist Church ice cream social, 4:30-7 p.m., 9665 County Road 20. Carry-out available. Chicken and noodles, pulled pork, sloppy joes, salads, pies, cakes and ice cream.

65 year anniversary of SUZ-E-Q’s, Cardington open house; activities for kids and adults, old pictures and stories to share; 20 cent hot dogs. 1-4 p.m.

July 3

Juggler Matt Jergens, 1:30 p.m., Selover Public Library outdoor pavilion in Chesterville. Free. Check Selover’s Facebook page for location if it rains.

July 4

Ice cream social, noon, old Bellville firehouse. Call 419-775-1202 for information.

Ariel-Foundation Park in Mount Vernon, fireworks around 10 p.m., preceded by concerts, including the Mount Vernon Community Band at 3 p.m. at the First-Knox Pavilion, Central Ohio Brass Band at 5 p.m. and Tusk: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute, at 7:30 p.m. at the Schnormeier Event Center.

July 8-11

Cardington 1st United Methodist Church invites children to “Shipwrecked VBS: Rescued by Jesus,” 5:30 p.m. with a light meal ends at 8:30 p.m. (except Thursday at 7:45 p.m.). Surprising adventures, amazing experiments, creative games, 300 S. Marion St. Cardington; call 419-864-0015.

July 10

Salem United Methodist Church, 1640 Salem Road, annual ice cream social. It will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. and includes home made noodles, chicken sandwiches, salads and Riverside ice cream. Carry-outs will be available. There will be a large and accessible parking area.

July 13

Christmas in July bazaar, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., OSU quilt raffle, vendors, silent auction, entertainment, 160 Howard St., Mount Vernon. Call 740-397-3841 for information.

July 19

Mount Gilead annual car show, 6 p.m., downtown. Open to all antique vehicles; $10 per vehicle. Prizes, 50/50 drawing. Food available.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/06/web1_calendar-3.jpg

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.