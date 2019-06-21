Indians track program honored

Morrow County Commissioners signed a proclamation June 17 recognizing the achievements of the Mount Gilead track team this spring. The Indians qualified 16 for the state meet. The team came home with two state champs. Allison Johnson claimed first place in the 800 meter and second in the 100 meter. Bradley Landon got a first place, winning the seated shot put. The Mount Gilead boys’ team earned a fifth at state in Division III. Several on both the boys’ and girls’ teams placed in their event. Head coach for both boys and girls teams is Lauren Huelsman. The proclamation reads: “We wish to congratulate the Mount Gilead High School track team and coaches for a year well done and for their accomplishments at the state track meet.”

