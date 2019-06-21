Mount Gilead school board approves hires

MOUNT GILEAD — Mount Gilead school board members and administrators announced the hiring of two new hires of elementary teachers at their June 18 meeting.

“It (having additional elementary teachers) was one of the main goals in our levy campaign this spring,” said Superintendent Jeff Thompson. “This will help keep class size down in our elementary classrooms.”

The new elementary teachers were two of eight teachers hired by the district. Some were to replace teachers who are retiring or resigning.

Thompson thanked Nanette Martin who is retiring after 33 years, and Melody Church, who retires after 35 years in the Mount Gilead School District. Both taught at the elementary level, first at Cherry Street Elementary and now at Park Avenue Elementary.

In other matters:

• Mount Gilead High School Principal Deb Clauss reported improved state test scores. It is the hope that these improvements will be reflected on the district’s report card coming out later this summer.

• The board approved hiring the following individuals for the 2019-2020 school-year: Scott Brickner, High School Assistant Principal and 7-12 Athletic Director; Jennifer Chapman, Kindergarten teacher; Teresa DeLaCruz, Substitute Custodian; Kimberly Garver, Fifth grade; Clay Grube, Middle School Principal; Kendra Hartman, Intervention Specialist at Park Avenue; Jack McElroy, Transportation and Substitute Cafeteria and Tina McQuistion, Substitute Custodian,

• Hires also approved by the board: Charlotte Powers, Second Grade teacher; Jennifer Reed, Middle School Science Teacher; Mason Robinson, Third Grade Teacher; Amy Scott, Kindergarten Teacher; Nathan Smith, High School Language Arts; Misty Snyder, First Grade Teacher; Valeria Weir, Substitute Custodian and Pauline Whitesel, Intervention Specialist at Park Avenue.

• The board approved the following resignations: Taylor Bahm, Middle School Teacher; Melody Church, Teacher at Park Avenue; James Clark, High School Math Teacher; Nanette Martin, Teacher at Park Avenue; Meg Mergel, Intervention Specialist at the Middle School; Heather Nicholson, seventh grade science teacher and Danielle Owens, full time custodian.

Thompson was pleased to report there were two hires and no cuts in staff this year. He said there have always been cuts in six of the seven years he has been in the district.

A complete listing and minutes of the meeting is on the district website at www.mgschools.org/board.