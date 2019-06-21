Kelsie Smith engagement

Hollis and Teresa (Merriman) Smith of Zanesfield, Ohio, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Kelsie Lynn Smith, to Christopher James Ward, son of Jim and Pam Ward of Marysville.

Kelsie is the granddaughter of Janet Craven of Mount Gilead and Robert Merriman of Marion. Kelsie graduated in 2015 summa cum laude from Utah Valley University BS in aviation and is employed at Republic Airways as a pilot.

Chris graduated in 2018 magna cum laude from the Ohio State University BS in business operation management and is employed at Spencer Aviation.

The wedding will be held at the Pin High Farm in Bellefontaine in September.