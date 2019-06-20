Final nod given to SR 529 project

CARDINGTON — Meeting in regular session June 17, Village Council approved a final resolution ordinance related to the resurfacing of State Route 529 in the village.

The project described as consisting of planning and resurfacing of SR 529 between the Cardington westernmost corporation limits and the Cardington easternmost corporation limits, includes pavement repairs, guardrail, and pavement markings, lying within the village.

The village agrees to pay for 100 percent of the cost of the improvement within the village limits, less the amount of federal funds set aside by the director of transportation for the financing of this improvement from funds allocated by the Federal Highway Administration and U. S. Department of Transportation.

In other business:

• Council approved amended permanent appropriations for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2019. This amended became necessary due to the replacement of lost equipment from the 2015 Police Cruiser, upgrade of computer equipment and software and other unexpected repair items that were not included in the regular budget.

Total appropriations approved total $1,113,881.37.

• Police Chief James Wallace said a 2019 Charger police cruiser has been ordered replacing a burned 2015 Ford Explorer.

• Council approved bills totaling $23,443.90.