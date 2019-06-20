Local woman has artwork on display

The art work of Heidi Heacock, 2004 Cardington-Lincoln High School graduate, is currently on display at Riverside Hospital, Columbus.

A lifetime artist, Heacock’s paintings usually depict textural, abstract landscapes, using a variety of mixed media and paint. The two paintings on display are large scale, the largest being 8 foot by 6 foot and the other, 3.5 foot by 6 foot.

They are made of found natural materials such as sand, straw, old recycled fabric and many layers of acrylic and oil paint.

Having grown up on a seventh-generation farm outside of Cardington, Heacock draws inspiration from her family roots. “I enjoy recycling discarded materials found in nature or around the farm to create something interesting and unique.”

She is a third-generation artist, following in the footsteps of her great-grandmother, Adah Fricke, and great-aunt, Joanne Mathews.

Heacock earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts from Ohio Wesleyan University and her Master in Education from Mount Vernon Nazarene University.

The Columbus resident works from a studio with fellow artists at BrickBox Studios in Grandview. “We have shows and participate in local events such as the Columbus Arts Festival and the Columbus Open Studio and stage where we promote and sell our art.”

In addition to creating and selling her art, she is an art teacher of students in grades K-8 at Noble Academy, a charter school in northern Columbus.

She extends an invitation to view the art on the first floor hallway of Riverside Hospital, where the work of local artists is displayed on a rotating basis until September.

Those wishing to keep up to date with Heacock’s artistic career, visit her on social media at ‘Heidi Paints” on Facebook and ‘happy_heidi_paints’ on Instagram.

Heidi Heacock and another painting on display at Riverside Hospital. Courtesy Photo