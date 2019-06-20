MORROW COUNTY COURT NEWS

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Through JUNE 18

Andrew Baughman and Katelin Miller.

Peter Bisel and Kayla Schaeffer.

Jordan Crowe and Heather Krueger.

Kirk Gross and Crystal Dabe.

Paul Hinze and Keysha Gekler.

Andrew Meade and Jennifer Clement.

Evan Pearce and Taylor Brubaker.

Jerrod Robinson and Ciara Rife.

PROBATE COURT

Entry setting hearing 3 p.m., Aug. 23 in estate of Judith Ellen Collard.

Hearing notice in estate of Edward B. Hawkins.

Entry approving and settling account in estate of Deborah Dale Miller.

Application to approve settlement and distribution of wrongful death and survival death claims in estate of Patty Ann Holmes.

Waiver of notice of hearing on account in estate of Robert Louis Thomas Jr.

Notice of hearing on appointment of fiduciary, 11 a.m., July 17 in estate of Carolyn E. Finch.

Notice of hearing on appointment of fiduciary, 8:30 a.m., Aug. 16 in estate of Hermes O. Hankins.

Notice of hearing on appointment of fiduciary, 1 p.m., July 19 in estate of Darren James Fricke.

Notice of hearing on appointment of fiduciary, 8:30 a.m., June 28 in estate of Mildred M. Wallace.

Certificate of death filed; application to probate will; original will filed; waiver of notice to relieve estate from administration, waiver and consent mobile home appraisal in the estate of Janet Carol Chervank.

Certificate of death filed; application to probate will; original will filed; waiver of right to administer in estate of Sarah Ellen Ullom.