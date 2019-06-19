Team-building exercise for Northmor students

Courtesy photos

Northmor Jobs for Ohio’s Graduates and Youth Safety Council attended a team building workshop at Camp Mary Orton recently. Thirty students learned to work together through team building activities. The students set goals, used leadership skills, decision making, problem solving, and learned the importance of communications. Students chose to participate on the high ropes or low ground activities. Participating in this workshop taught the students to become better leaders and employees in the community and the work force. The students worked well together, encouraging each other to reach each student’s goals.

Courtesy photos

