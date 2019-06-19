Rod ‘N Tiques show held

MOUNT GILEAD — Rain and soggy grounds did not stop die hard Rod ‘N Tiques fans when they visited the 43rd annual car show held Sunday, June 16 at the Morrow County Fairgrounds.

Rob Babbs, chairman of the show, said they decided to move the entry cars into the Youth Building where visitors looked over the 13 registered cars, dined and chatted.

Babbs said Bucyrus resident Terry Weber’s 1964 Chevy El Camino was judged Best of Show. “We also made ten other awards,” said Babbs.

Rod ‘N Tiques conducts monthly meetings throughout the year with special events such as the Fall Cruise, the Christmas party and an end-of-summer cookout. New members are welcome.

This 1971 Olds Cutlass, owned by Homer Helman of Cardington, was displayed during the 2019 Rod ‘N Tiques car show. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/06/web1_1971-Olds-Cutlass-2019-Car-show.jpg This 1971 Olds Cutlass, owned by Homer Helman of Cardington, was displayed during the 2019 Rod ‘N Tiques car show. Courtesy Photo | Carol Bartlett