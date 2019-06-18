High waters slows down drivers

MOUNT GILEAD — Morrow County Engineer Bart Dennison reported that five county roads had high water on Tuesday afternoon following several days of heavy rain.

At the top of the list are CR 40 and CR61 East of SR 61 in northern Morrow County. Part of CR 40 is closed due to the roadway washing away.

Other roads with high water are CR 131 east of SR 95 and CR 130 south of 95 both are west of Mount Gilead off of SR 95. South of Cardington, CR 165 south of CR 155 also has high water.

Dennison said these roads aren’t closed, but drivers should proceed with caution.

A portion of County Road 40 near Candlewood Lake is closed after rains washed away part of the road surface. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/06/web1_CR-40-near-Candlewood.jpg A portion of County Road 40 near Candlewood Lake is closed after rains washed away part of the road surface.