Gleaners sponsor goat clinic

MOUNT GILEAD — A Goat Clinic and Quality Assurance Session, sponsored by Chester Arbor of the Gleaner Life Insurance Society in cooperation with the Ohio State University Extension Morrow County 4-H, was held Tuesday, June 11, in the Youth Building on the Morrow County Fairgrounds.

Jim Wilson and Julie Logan, respectively, presented the program on Showmanship and Goat Care and Nutrition to the 134 youths, parents and Gleaner members in attendance. The youth engaged in a practice skill-a-thon featuring work stations and personal interviews.

Conducting the interviews under the supervision of Gleaner member and 4-H advisor Bill Hershner, were Lindsey Gallik, Martha Osborne, Alea LaCroix, Kim Hessey, Cassady Neviska, Mary Neviska, Barb McElwee and Peggie Van Horn.

Animal exhibitors participated in a skill-a-thon as part of their Morrow County fair judging which helped these youths gain insight into that event.

Deb Noll, president of the Chester Arbor, presented on behalf of the Arbor, four sets of ten animal resource manuals to Mike Kirk, director of the Mount Gilead Public Library. Kirk received the books on behalf of the Morrow County libraries.

Animal exhibitors expected to read the manuals will now have access to them at their local libraries, Becky Barker, Extension Educator 4-H Youth Development commented, “Now, if you misplace your resource book you can go to the library and find it there.”

The books are available to the general public.

Youths were given T-shirts on which was printed “Baad to the bone,” displayed over a happy goat while displaying the Gleaner Logo and 4-H Clover.

Gleaner member Joanne Trainer worked with Hartman Printing for the shirts. She also secured door prizes from area businesses and individuals.

Appreciation was extended to Mary K’s Flowers, Joe’s True Value Hardware, LaCabinita restaurant, Gardens and Gifts, Grill and Chill, Gingerich Metal and Hardware, Tractor Supply Company/TSC, Rural King, The Noll Family, Cait Renner Trainer, Chester Arbor Gleaners and Gleaner Life Insurance Society for their support of Morrow Extension and 4-H members.

Morrow County Pork Producers provided free dinner before the event.

Deb Noll, with Chester Arbor of the Gleaners Life Insurance, presents 4 sets of 10 animal resource manuals to Mike Kirk,director of the Mount Gilead Public Library, who received the books on behalf of all Morrow County libraries. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/06/web1_Deb-Noll-and-Mike-Kirk.jpg Deb Noll, with Chester Arbor of the Gleaners Life Insurance, presents 4 sets of 10 animal resource manuals to Mike Kirk,director of the Mount Gilead Public Library, who received the books on behalf of all Morrow County libraries. Courtesy Photo