More than 90 Cardington-Lincoln Elementary third grade students walked to Cardington-Lincoln High School on May 20 where they learned about agriculture from FFA students.

They were split into groups and escorted around to 18 stations. These stations included everything from ATVs to horses.

Students also competed in a coloring contest and classes competed against each other in a canned food drive. The food from the food drive was donated to the Cardington Food Pantry.

The chapter thanks Gale Slack for donating flowers for the flower station; Wyandot Snacks for donating chips for lunch and Community Safety Net for donating Rural Safety Handbooks for the kids.

SPRING BARBECUE

Members of the Cardington FFA Chapter held their annual Spring Barbecue with the inaugural car show. The chapter made seven awards at the conclusion of the show.

Heather Deskins won the Voters Choice award with a 1970 Volkswagen Bug. Best of Show was won by Vern Donahue with a 1968 Mustang and the fop five winners were Chris Sahr with a 1972 Dodge Demon; James Fogle with a 1956 Chevy Belair; Marsha Carroll with a 1973 Pontiac Ventura; Bill Long with a 1965 Plymouth Sat and Brydon Ratliff with a 2019 Corvette Stingray.

Chapter members thank everyone who attended this event and they look forward to hosting it again in 2020.

Cardington FFA members with third grade students at the goat station of Food for America Day. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/06/web1_FFA-members-with-third-graders-at-the-goat-station-1.jpeg Cardington FFA members with third grade students at the goat station of Food for America Day. Courtesy Photos Tess Ruehrmund and Sidney Spires take food to the Cardington Food Pantry as part of Food for America FFA program. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/06/web1_Tess-and-Sidney-take-food-to-Cardington-Food-Pantry.jpeg Tess Ruehrmund and Sidney Spires take food to the Cardington Food Pantry as part of Food for America FFA program. Courtesy Photos