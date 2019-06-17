Mount Gilead fixing storm water issues

MOUNT GILEAD — The village has been working to repair problems in the storm water system, village administrator Dan Rogers told Village Council Monday night.

Damage resulting from ODOT and Columbia Gas work and the recent rain storms have resulted in the tile taking no water.

“We had to excavate about 60 feet removing broken tile, large rocks and other debris from the tile,” he said.

He also said some residents experienced flooded basements last weekend after the heavy rains.

“When you get 3 inches of rain in 2 and a 1/2 to 3 hours, it’s going to happen.”

Rogers said the sewer plant handled the water flow without any issues.

In other business:

• Council approved hiring veteran firefighter Chad Swank as village fire chief. He has been with the village for 14 years.

Swank succeeds Greg Young, who is retiring next month.

• Preston Bringle has been hired, effective July 1. He will begin training at the water and sewer plants to become lab certified.

”He will do many jobs within the village, but the focus will be the labs and maintenance activities at both plants,” Rogers said.

Bringle is a Cardington-Lincoln High School graduate and served in the U.S. Army with the 82nd Airborne.

• The village has notified home owners for having high grass and weeds. Many of those are empty residences, Rogers said. Other home owners need to be notified also.

• New street signs will be installed as time permits.

• Police Chief Brian Zerman reported that domestic-related calls have increased over the past few weeks. He also informed council of repairs to one cruiser’s front bumper.

• Council member Kay Hines said the Nathan Tucker Award recipient has been chosen by the committee. The winner will be announced at July’s Morrow County Chamber of Commerce luncheon.