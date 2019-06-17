Cardington Schools providing free summer lunches to area youth

CARDINGTON — The Cardington-Lincoln Local School District, in partnership with the USDA, is sponsoring the “Power Up for Summer Fun” food service program.

Free lunches will be provided to children ages 1 to 18 through Aug. 16, Monday through Friday only. Meals are being served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the Cardington-Lincoln swimming pool and the Mount Gilead swimming pool.

“The summer lunch program is a wonderful opportunity for kids and families that are struggling to get by to enjoy a healthy meal,” Food Service Director Deb Hart said. “Since the economy in this area is still working toward improvement, the school board and the administration thought it vital that the food service department continue with the summer program.”

Note that all lunches are available on a first-come, first-served basis and must be eaten on site. Adult meals will also be available at no cost at approximately 12:10 p.m. each day to ensure children have the opportunity to have a meal.

Program menus will be posted at each site and on the Food Services webpage at www.cardington.k12.oh.us. The program is sponsored and funded by the USDA and monitored by the Ohio Department of Education.

“Our main goal is to help families in the Cardington area by providing them with the nutritious meals over the long summer months,” Cardington Superintendent Brian Petrie said. “Any child from any school district or state can participate in the program.”

No meals will be served July 4 and Aug. 1 to allow staff and volunteers to enjoy the summer with their families. For information, contact Hart at 419-864-3691.