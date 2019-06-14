Flash Flood Watch for Crawford, Morrow, Richland counties, elsewhere

Watch starts 4 p.m. Saturday, ends 4 a.m. Tuesday

GALION — A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for this part of Ohio. It goes into effect at 4 p.m. Saturday and ends at 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Flash Flood Watch for portions of Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in Ohio: Ashland, Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Hancock, Holmes, Huron, Knox, Lake, Lorain, Lucas, Mahoning, Marion, Medina, Morrow, Ottawa, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Wayne, Wood, and Wyandot counties.

In northwest Pennsylvania: Crawford, Northern Erie, and Southern Erie counties.

Multiple periods of heavy rain are possible through late Monday night. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches — with locally higher amounts up to 4 to 6 inches — are possible.

The risk for flash flooding will increase after each round of rainfall, particularly in poor drainage areas near creeks, streams and ditches.

Street flooding is likely.

Rapid runoff will cause area rivers and stream to rise, likely resulting in flooding.

A Flash Flood Watch is issued when there is a potential for flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Monitor the forecast and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued or if flooding develops.