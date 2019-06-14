COMMUNITY CALENDAR

June 19

Morrow County Master Gardener Volunteers are offering a class to teach folks about entering flowers in the fair; 6 p.m., 5362 U.S. 42, Mt. Gilead; AgCredit building 2nd floor conference room. For information call Carri Jagger at the OSU Extension Office, 419-947-1070.

Community Dinner, Trinity United Methodist Church, 5-6:45 p.m., ham loaf, cheesy potatoes, vegetable, choice of salad, rolls, dessert and drink. Dinners are $8 per person; children 10 and under, no charge. Dine in or carry-out available. No dinners until September.

June 20

An Evening at the Movies. Hosted by the OSU Extension Morrow County. Showing the original Star Wars. Costume Contest, Raffle, concessions stand open. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. All proceeds and any monetary donations will benefit their Levy Committee.

June 21

Morrow County Relay For Life, 6 p.m. to midnight, Gilead Friends Church.

June 22

First Presbyterian Church, 55 N. Cherry St., will host a Fourth Saturday Breakfast, 7-10 a.m. The menu will be made-to-order omelets, hash browns, and toast. Cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children. This month’s proceeds will be donated to No Limits Outreach Center.

June 25

Morrow County Walk A Doc, noon to 1 p.m., Mount Gilead Cherry Street Administration Building, 145 N. Cherry St. Topic: Diabetes. Provider: Dan Remley, OSU Extension Associate Professor.

June 26

Armstrong Air and Space Black Holes program, 1:30 P.M., Selover Public Library outdoor pavilion in Chesterville. Learn about black holes and space with hands-on fun. Free.

Dinner with a Deputy. Join the deputies and Sheriff for dinner, tour the facility and meet the staff of the Sheriff’s Office. 5-7 p.m. 101 Home Road, Mount Gilead.

June 28

American Red Cross Blood Drive. Candlewood Lake. 7326 State Route 19, Mount Gilead. 1-7 p.m. Open to the public. Hosted by Northmor High School.

June 29

Johnsville Fire Department Fish Fry. 4:00-7:00pm. 7478 County Road 242, Bellville. Free will donation will be asked at the door.

Blooming Grove United Methodist Church ice cream social, 4:30-7 p.m., 9665 County Road 20. Carry-out available. Chicken and noodles, pulled pork, sloppy joes, salads, pies, cakes and ice cream.

July 4

Ice cream social, noon, old Bellville firehouse. Call 419-775-1202 for information.

July 8-11

Cardington 1st United Methodist Church invites children to “Shipwrecked VBS: Rescued by Jesus,” 5:30 p.m. with a light meal ends at 8:30 p.m. (except Thursday at 7:45 p.m.). Surprising adventures, amazing experiments, creative games, 300 S. Marion St. Cardington; call 419-864-0015.

July 13

Christmas in July bazaar, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., OSU quilt raffle, vendors, silent auction, entertainment, 160 Howard St., Mount Vernon. Call 740-397-3841 for information.

July 19

Mount Gilead annual car show, 6 p.m., downtown. Open to all antique vehicles; $10 per vehicle. Prizes, 50/50 drawing. Food available.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

