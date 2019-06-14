Cardington softball saluted

Morrow County Commissioners issued a proclamation for the Cardington High School softball team on June 12. The Lady Pirates were 25-5 and finished second in the state in Division III. They have reached the Final Four three straight times. Commissioner Warren Davis holds the proclamation. Commissioner Burgess Castle is at left along with several members of the team.

Courtesy Photo