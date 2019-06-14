MOUNT GILEAD POLICE

June 1-12

Domestic complaint

A argument on West High Street resulted in a summons for disorderly conduct to a man and a woman, and warning of arrest if police were called again.

Vehicle struck

A woman on a bicycle struck a vehicle on North Main Street. No citations were issued.

Alleged assault

A resident reported a family member striking her grandmother.

Threat made

A woman reported a family member was coming from another state to kill them. Extra patrol was requested near the residence.

Accident

A vehicle traveling east bound on North Street was struck at the Main Street intersection by a northbound vehicle.

Two arrested

Officer investigated a domestic dispute on South Delaware Street. In the process two people were arrested on charges of obstructing official business.

Assist unit

Officer responded with EMS on South Cherry Street to an unresponsive resident. The patient was taken to the hospital.

Domestic complaint

A woman allegedly punched a family member in the face.

Drug arrest

A woman was arrested and cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and expired registration on Orchard Drive. A man also was arrested and released on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Suspected methamphetamine and a controlled substance tablet were found and will be sent for testing.

Assist sheriff

Officer assisted Sheriff’s deputy with a domestic disturbance at Hidden Lakes.

Break-in attempt

A Baker Street resident said someone had tried to break into her storage closet outside her apartment.

Dog bite

A West Elm Street resident reported a neighbor’s dog attacked his dog.

Theft arrest

A woman was cited for theft at Kroger, West Marion Road.

Domestic issue

Two calls to a South Main Street residence resulted in disorderly conduct warnings being given to a man and a woman.

Overdose

Assisted squad and EMS with a woman who had appeared to overdose on Iberia Street. She was transported to the hospital.

Carpet fire

Officer responded to a fire at Norm’s Towing, East High Street. It appeared carpet had caught fire. The fire was put out.

Harassment

A woman reported her estranged husband continues to call and text her. She was advised to discontinue contact and block his number.