Snuggled in Hope Quilts receives gift

Snuggled in Hope Quilts received a $1,000 donation from the Bonecutter Family as part of the Bonecutters monthly Charitable Giving Campaign. Rockwell and Krista Bonecutter presented the check on June 3 at the First Presbyterian Church in Mount Gilead during Snuggled in Hope’s monthly “Tie Day.”

On hand to accept the donation were President Cheryl Jason, board members Mary Siegfried, Kim Porter, Kyle Huvler, Penny Reeve and Vickie Zoulek.

Snuggled in Hope Quilts is dedicated to donating a handmade quilt or comforter, and a pillowcase for each camper who attends a summer camp session; and a quilt for each family and a pillowcase for each child who attends a Family Weekend Camp at Flying Horse Farms.

Flying Horse Farms is a medical specialty camp that provides transformative camp experiences for children with serious illnesses and their families free of charge.

On this day, which they call “tie day” approximately 45 volunteers turned out to help, each one doing the task they enjoy whether tying the knots on finished quilts, or cutting material for new quilts, ironing the fabrics or sewing. There is a place for everyone to help

Jason thanked the Bonecutters for their donation.

“The volunteers of Snuggled in Hope Quilts are extremely grateful for the funds from the Bonecutter family. We will purchase a washer and dryer that will be used to wash the 600 plus quilts and pillowcases (per season) that are given to the campers that attend Flying Horse Farms camp.”

Hulver told of the organization’s humble beginnings starting as a Girl Scout project the first year, followed by the Quilt Guild taking on the project. Then Snuggled in Hope Quilts was formed to take on the huge task of approximately 600 to 700 quilts per season. Hulver said when they first started they had a closet space at the church and now they have an entire house that holds their project materials.

Reeve shared that the reason they started to give pillow cases along with the quilts is that the children would leave their laundry behind at camp in order to fit their quilts into their suitcases. She also shared just how much the quilts mean to the campers, “There was one little girl who asked to be buried with her quilt,” which reminded everyone that not all of the children survive their illness and how important their camp experience is to them.

“The work of so many volunteers from around Morrow County is touching to behold. These ladies are donating so much time and expertise to hand make these special quilts in the hopes that children from literally all over North America will have a very special keepsake to remember their special camping trip in Morrow County. How special! I really can’t think of another cause like it.” Krista Bonecutter said.

For more information on Snuggled in Hope Quilts you can visit their website; www.snuggledinhopequilts.com or you can find them on Facebook.

The Bonecutters award a $1,000 donation every month, through the Bonecutter Family Trust, to a group or organization in Morrow County. If your organization would like to be considered as a recipient of the Bonecutter Charitable Giving Campaign, visit the Bonecutter Properties website at Bonecutter.net and click the Charitable Giving link to download the application. The application can also be found on their Facebook Page, Bonecutter Hollow at https://www.facebook.com/bonecutters/

Mail the completed form to: Bonecutter Giving, 6200 State Route 95, Mount Gilead, OH 43338 or send via Email to: info@bonecutter.net

Rockwell and Krista Bonecutter presented a $1,000 check to Snuggled in Hope Quilts. On hand to accept the donation were President Cheryl Jason, board members Mary Siegfried, Kim Porter, Kyle Huvler, Penny Reeve and Vickie Zoulek. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/06/web1_Bonecutter-Snuggled-in-Hope-Quilts.jpg Rockwell and Krista Bonecutter presented a $1,000 check to Snuggled in Hope Quilts. On hand to accept the donation were President Cheryl Jason, board members Mary Siegfried, Kim Porter, Kyle Huvler, Penny Reeve and Vickie Zoulek. Courtesy Photo