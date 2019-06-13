Cardington classes honored

Members of the Cardington High School Class of 1969 were honored and recognized on the 50th anniversary of their graduation during the school’s alumni banquet on May 25.

Class member Dean Brown, gave the dinner grace and Nancy Fate Edwards welcomed the C-LHS Class of 2019 to the alumni association. Dick McGinnis introduced each of the class members in attendance.

Classmates met Friday evening at the Jenkins-Vaughan Post 97 American Legion Home for pizza and salad and a girls only brunch was held earlier at the home of Patricia Heacock Randall. In addition to those named in the photo, Ruthann Denton and Loretta Garverick Little attended these events.

They plan to meet next in 2024.