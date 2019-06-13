Cardington classes honored

Members of the Cardington High School Class of 1969 were honored and recognized on the 50th anniversary of their graduation during the school’s alumni banquet on May 25.
Class member Dean Brown, gave the dinner grace and Nancy Fate Edwards welcomed the C-LHS Class of 2019 to the alumni association. Dick McGinnis introduced each of the class members in attendance.
Classmates met Friday evening at the Jenkins-Vaughan Post 97 American Legion Home for pizza and salad and a girls only brunch was held earlier at the home of Patricia Heacock Randall. In addition to those named in the photo, Ruthann Denton and Loretta Garverick Little attended these events.
They plan to meet next in 2024.
Eight members of the Cardington High School Class of 1949 were recognized on the 70th anniversary of their graduation during the recent Cardington-Lincoln High School Alumni banquet held May 25. Present were Martha Kanable DeBolt of Mandevllle, Louisiana; Wayne Mateer of Salisbury, North Carolina; Harold Bean, Mansfield; Gloria Weaver Williams, of Fulton; Doris Brown Burns, Marion and Fred Williamson, Clayton Brandum and Gene Davis, of Cardington. Each was given a memorabilia gift from the alumni committee. The class graduated on May 24, 1949 with 41 members. Each was given a memorabilia gift from the alumni committee.
Members of the Cardington High School Class of 1969 honored on the 50th anniversary of their graduation at the C-L HS alumni party. Back row, from left: Dick Clark, Kent Pearl, Howard Radel, Keith Brake, Dick McGinnis, Jim Carroll, Scott Foust, Jerry Ebert, and Richard Baer. Seated: Bob Mermann, Bobbie Beatty Breece, Patricia Heacock Randall, Vicki Clinger Ullom, Marilyn Jones Bell, Donna Kiskadden Lyons, Diane Robinson Thompson, Nancy Fate Edwards and Dean Brown Absent from photo is Dick Pace. Coming the furthest was Marilyn Jones Bell, Australia; Dick Pace, Texas and Richard Baer, Virginia.All others attending were from Ohio.
Members of the Cardington High School Class of 1959 who met for their 60th class reunion at the Cardington-Lincoln High School Alumni party. Back row, from left: Edgar Reed, Robert Davis, Jim Garrison, Bill Curts, Dottie Bingman Denton, Pat Nichols, Laverne Westbrook,and Sam Grimm. Seated: Linda Fraker Axon, Shirley Denton Garrison, Sherry Jerome Coy, Loretta Pine Curts, Judy Linstedt Nesbitt,Marlene Koehler Westbrook, Beverly Rinehart Frimm, Esther Himler Yake and Betty Schorr Appell. Coming the furthest was Sam Grim, from Fort Wayne, Indiana. This class which graduated with 72 members, will meet next in five years.
Members of the Cardington High School Class of 1954 met at the recent Cardington-Lincoln High School alumni party to observe the 65th anniversary of their graduation. Standing, from left: Hazel Fraker Fletcher, Martha Schorr, Gerry Wilson Bean and Twila Rentschler Gardner. Seated: Jim Corbett, Russell Seitter and Jim Curts. This class graduated with 52 members. They meet annually for a fall luncheon.