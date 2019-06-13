Rinehart receives honors for military service

JOHNSVILLE — The Morrow County Color Guard, family and friends surprised Duane Rinehart at the Memorial Day Service at the Shauck Cemetery on May 26.

Mike McKinney said the Morrow County Color Guard wanted to surprise Duane both for his military service during the Korean Conflict and for his many years of service since the 1990s in the color guard.

“I served at so many military funerals, I lost count of how many,” Rinehart told his niece, Mildred Peterson.

Duane said he and his nephew David Rinehart made the wooden podium that was used during the Memorial Day service.

Peterson said she was glad to have many family and friends there and they were able to keep the honor a secret to surprise her uncle.

The speaker at the memorial service was Jim Morris who was American Legion Past National President as well as past National Vice President and past Department Commander. He is a member of the Cardington Post.

Rinehart and Morris are friends and have worked together at the state level. A few years back they went to Hawaii together for an American Legion Convention.

Several in the color guard that included Jerry Jagger, Bob George and McKinney got information about Rinehart’s service from the VA and organized the special program to honor Rinehart.

Duane Rinehart entered the United States Army at the age of 20 on Dec. 10, 1952, and entered Korea on July 6, 1953. While in Korea, Duane was in the 505 Transit Truck Company as a truck mechanic and wrecker driver.

He left Korea in October 1954 and arrived home in November. His honorary discharge is dated November 9, 1954,

Charter and Life memberships listed are: 5101 Robert L. Caster VFW where he held many offices and was District Commander in 1979 and 1980. He is a life member of the Military Order of the Cootie which is an honorary VFW degree. He is a Life Member of the Am Vets Post 87 and of the E.B. Rinehart American Legion Post 754 where he held various offices and was District 6 Commander in the American Legion.

One trip that Duane especially enjoyed in September 2014 was the Freedom Flight to Washington, D.C. to tour the war monuments.

Duane Rinehart is seated with his sister Marilyn Sipes. Standing is his brother Dan Rinehart. He is holding the honors box that was assembled by the Color Guard in his honor.