Lynns to mark 60th anniversary

The family of Charles and Patricia Lynn are happy to announce their 60th wedding anniversary.

Charles Lynn and the former Patricia Davis were married June 21, 1959, near Edison, at the Boundary Methodist Church, with the Rev. Chandler officiating.

Charles is a retired bus driver from Buckeye Valley Schools and the Consolidated Co-op Board. He continues to serve as a Peru Township Trustee, Fire Board, Morrow County Fair Board, 4-H Advisor, and raises livestock.

Patricia is retired from Sarah Moore Nursing Home, the Delaware County Home, and the Buckeye Valley Schools. She is currently on the Crippled Children’s Board and the Stantontown Home Mission Club, attends the Alum Creek Friends Church.

The have two daughters, Beth (Rod) Harp of Sunbury, Joyce Zimmer of Ashley, one son Randy (Fiancee Julie) Lynn of Marengo.

Six Grandchildren: Kurtis (Kaitlin) Harp, Sarah Harp (fiancé Sam), Lee (Daisy) Zimmer, Shannon (Tom) Carroll, Chris (Erica) Lynn, Cody Lynn. Five Great Grandchildren.

An open house celebration will be held on Sunday, June 23, from 2-5 p.m at the Marengo Christian Church, 3904 State Route 229, Marengo.

The celebrants request no gifts, only your presence to help them celebrate their special day.