Cub Scouts Pack 56 holds ceremony

The Cub Scouts of Pack 56 in Mount Gilead recently held a Rank Crossover ceremony. More than 20 Scouts completed all of the necessary requirements to earn their Rank badge. The Scouts celebrated with a campout and day of fishing at Cramer Pond in Iberia. The Mount Gilead Pack consists of boys and girls in kindergarten through fifth grade. For information or to sign up, contact Cubmaster John Lee at 567-231-7845.

