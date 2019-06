The Mount Gilead exempted village school district will hold a special board meeting on Tuesday, June 11 at 7 p.m. at the board office located at 145 N. Cherry St.

The purpose of the meeting is to enter into executive session to discussion the appointment, employment, dismissal, promotion, demotion or compensation of a public employee or official, or the investigation of charges or complaints against a public employee, official, licensee, or regulated individual.

No action to be taken.