Cardington Street Fair has bingo, cornhole, food, music

CARDINGTON — The sixth annual Cardington Street Fair will kick off Friday evening, June 21, with a car show beginning at 3 p.m. on Park and Second streets. Registration will also begin at 3 p.m.

Bingo will also be played from 5 to 8 p.m. in the shelter house. Music by Parental Guidance will be performed at 8:30 p.m. in the park band stand.

Continuing on Saturday, June 22, and beginning at noon, a variety of games, contests and food will be offered on Second and Park streets and the Community Park. Highlights include a cornhole tournament at 1 p.m. sponsored by the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce.

Chalk art contest will be conducted on the site of the former Skate Park and the contest will be under the direction of Jennie Etgen, Cardington-Lincoln Art teacher.

The Cardington Library will lead a story walk in the park and for the first time there will be a strong woman and strong man contest. There will also be a Pedal Pull for youth and adults, sponsored by LSI .

Bingo will be played again in the shelter house and the police department will offer the Dunkin’ Machine. Among the many other offerings will be a pie auction by the Cardington FFA officers.

There will be activities in the American Legion Post home all day including an ice cream social, a euchre tournament and performances by the Rising Stars Dance studio.

Music by the Jonalee White Trio will be performed at 7 p.m. on the bandstand stage, followed by the music of McGuffey Lane. Both groups are sponsored by FC Bank.

Food vendors will be found in the park and the two streets.

Sponsored by Friends of Cardington, the event offers something for everyone and will wind up with fireworks at 10 p.m., sponsored by Cardington Yutaka Technologies.

Visitors to the Cardington Street Fair last year enjoy a game of bingo. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/06/web1_bingo-1.jpg Visitors to the Cardington Street Fair last year enjoy a game of bingo. Sentinel File Photo