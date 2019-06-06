Local resident receives alumni award

WESTERVILLE — Mindy McGinnis, a resident of Cardington, recently received the Creative Achievement Award from Otterbein University. For more than 50 years, Otterbein Alumni Awards have honored individuals who have demonstrated Otterbein’s excellence through their outstanding achievements.

McGinnis is an Edgar Award-winning novelist who writes across multiple genres, including post-apocalyptic, historical, thriller, contemporary, mystery, and fantasy. While her settings may change, her books always deliver grit, truth, and an unflinching look at humanity and the world around us, a news release states.

She graduated from Otterbein in 2001 with a bachelor’s degree in English literature and religion. She is a young adult author who has worked in a high school library for 13 years. Her debut novel, “Not a Drop to Drink,” is a post-apocalyptic survival story set in a world with very little freshwater and has been optioned for film by Stephenie Meyer’s Fickle Fish Films.

The companion novel, “In a Handful of Dust,” was released in 2014.

The Creative Achievement Award recognizes excellence and high professional achievement by an individual in his or her field of endeavor.