Stauffers celebrate 70th anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Stauffer, Fredericktown, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary June 11.

Mr. Stauffer and the former Mildred Nussbaum were married in Wooster by the groom’s father, Rudy Stauffer.

They are theparents of six children: Russ (Rose) Stauffer, Ken (Lois) Stauffer, Rosie (Bill) Hochstettler, Marj (Jeff) Weller and Stan (Beth) Stauffer.

Their oldest daughtder, Kathy Ashcraft, is deceased.

Their family includes 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Their children will host an open house on June 23 from 1-4 p.m. at the Senior Citizen’s Building (on the square) in Fredericktown.

The couple requests that gifts be omitted.