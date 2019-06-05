Shipman awarded NHS Scholarship

MOUNT GILEAD — The National Honor Society (NHS) announced that Jadyn Shipman, a senior at Mount Gilead High School and member of the NHS, was selected as an NHS Scholarship semifinalist. Shipman was chosen from more than 11,000 applicants and will receive a $3,200 scholarship toward higher education.

For nearly 100 years, NHS members have been making a difference in their schools and communities and the NHS Scholarship is NASSP’s way of recognizing the most exceptional of these student leaders. Recipients are chosen based on their demonstrated work to support the four pillars of NHS: scholarship, service, leadership, and character.

At MGHS, Shipman has maintained exceptionally high academic standing, has served as president of NHS this year and has completed numerous hours in community service including 4-H Camp counseling, working at American Red Cross blood drives, Salvation Army holiday bell ringing, and recycling at the high school. This fall, she will attend The Ohio State University to study math education.

Since 1946, more than $15 million in scholarships has been awarded to outstanding NHS senior members to support college access and student success. The scholarship program is supported by the parent organization of NHS, the National Association of Secondary School Principals.