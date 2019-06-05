Sign-ups for veterans banner project

MOUNT GILEAD — The Williamsport Grange #1815 will host sign-up meetings for their Hometown Heroes Veterans Banner Project June 21 and 22 from 6-8 p.m. at the Mount Gilead Village Council Chambers, 72 W. High St.

The Hometown Heroes Veterans Banner Project’s mission is to: Honor, Respect. Recognize, and Remember. This project is in cooperation with the Morrow County Joint Veterans Council, the Village of Mt. Gilead, and Photorama Studios of Galion. The banners will be similar to those displayed in Galion last year.

The cost of the brackets to hang the banners has been covered by a generous donation from the Bonecutter Family Trust with additional donations from attorney Andrew Wick, Grange Master Donna Carver, and MCJVC Commander Bruce Fissell.

Sponsors can purchase banners to honor veterans who have served in our country’s armed forces. The banners will be two feet wide by four feet long and made of a sturdy vinyl material. They will be hung on Main and High Streets in Mt. Gilead in time for the Sept. 28, 2019 Morrow County Victory Shaft Dedication Centennial Celebration. They will remain hanging until after Veterans Day.

The banners will then be stored and used again for the next year at which time they will be offered back to the individual sponsors.

Sponsors may nominate veterans who meet the following criteria: The veteran must be honorably discharged, deceased, or on active duty with any branch of the United States military, must be a graduate of or have attended a Morrow County High School, or the veteran is/was a Morrow County resident.

Anyone interested in purchasing a banner MUST attend the sign-up meeting and be able to provide the following information:

• The correct spelling of the veteran’s name

• The veteran’s branch/branches of service.

• When the veteran served (what war, or if during peace time, what years.

• A quality hard copy photo of the uniformed veteran on photo paper

• The sponsor payment is $48.

These photos will not be returned to the sponsor. They will be kept and archived by the Williamsport Grange #1815.

There is a limit of 82 veteran banners that can be hung. Applications for a banner will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis the night of registration. Applications can be found on the Mt. Gilead Village website, on the Williamsport Grange #1815 Facebook Page, or picked up at the Veterans Services Office 143 S. Main St., Mt. Gilead. Applications will also be made available at the registration nights.

If you have any questions about the Hometown Heroes Veterans Banner Project, call the Williamsport Grange Master Donna Carver at 419-560-8100.