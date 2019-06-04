Cardington-Lincoln High School alumni party success

CARDINGTON — It was an evening of renewed friendships topped with the awarding of scholarships and the recognition of three alumni as they were inducted into the Hall of Fame when the 89th Cardington-Lincoln Alumni banquet was held Saturday, May 25.

Dinner was served to 225 people by All Occasion Catering following table grace given by Dean Brown, a member of the class of 1969, the 50-year class.

During the program conducted by Ron Pine, committee president, two scholarships, $1,000 each, were awarded from the alumni association to Raelynn Counts and Branden Steckel. Also awarded were two Bea

Kloss Memorial Scholarship, each in the amount of $1,000 to Maci Morgan

and Gabriella Snodgrass. Dan Poorman presented a $1,000 scholarship to Aubrey Curtis in memory of his father, Mills Poorman. All recipients are members of the Cardington-Lincoln High School Class of 2019.

Inducted into the Hall of Fame by committee vice president Gary Ebert were Dale Beam, Class of 1976; Greg Perry, Class of 1988 and Rev. James Couts, Class of 1961, inducted posthumously. His wife, Cherie, offered the acceptance message on his behalf.

Giving the welcome to the Class of 2019 was Nancy Fate Edwards, president of the 1969 class and the response was given by Paige Clinger, president of the class of 2019. Richard McGinnis introduced each member of the 50-year class.

Linda Ruehrmund announced that a new directory is going to be completed by the 2020 alumni party and asked for help in its composition.

Allen Rogers, Class of 1979, reviewed the 40th anniversary of the Cardington High School’s state baseball championship celebrated earlier in the afternoon.

The memorial service for 42 deceased alumni was conducted by Darlene Ebert Wallace and Sharon Morris Collmar, committee members. Special recognition was given Dr. James Murphy, Class of 1956, a long-time supporter of the alumni association who passed away April 10, 2019.

A silent auction was conducted by committee member Angela Boyd Dendinger during the event with the receipts donated to the alumni association scholarship program.

Serving as hosts during the entertainment portion of the program were Troy and Dawn Ruehrmund.

Hosts during the afternoon included Collmer, Floyd Morris, Jodi Wallace Moss, Darlene Wallace, and Judy Johnson. Alan Long conducted a tour of the Nichols Street building earlier in the afternoon.

The next alumni party will be held May 23, 2020.

