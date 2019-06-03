Water Fitness heads into second year

It will be one year, June 10, that the Luvnlife2 Water Fitness Group was organized and it will be celebrated when the group holds its first 2019 Summer Swim classes at the Cardington Pool.

The group was created to given an option for swimmers to enjoy Water Fitness within Morrow and surrounding counties with lessons held at the Cardington Public Swimming Pool. Opening the pool for the classes held as a Community program was Lori Vance, the pool manager.

Water Fitness is an excellent way to enjoy a healthier lifestyle.

Group founder, Angela (Boyd) Dendinger, said, “My cardiologist suggested water fitness classes to help live and maintain an active life while living with Cardiomyopathy.”

Options are few for such classes with the proximity to the local pool being a plus for the program.

Teaching classes this summer will be Lisa King with Aqua Zumba on Thursday evenings and Cindy Jennings will lead H20 Fitness on Tuesday evenings with both classes beginning at 7 p.m. Morning swimmers will be led by Jill Lee with Aqua Dance at 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Each of these classes are light to moderate for any swimmer.

An advance, 12-foot deep water class will be available for swimmers who wish to challenge themselves while achieving a medium to hard workout level..

Details for ongoing fundraising events can be found on Facebook by searching lvnlife2.