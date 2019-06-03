Donna Kill, Cardington-Lincoln School instructor, accompanied by several students, were guests when Jenkins-Vaughan Unit 97 of the American Legion Auxiliary met May 21.

Kill was accompanied by students Kennedy Maceyko, Luke Bradford, Ciara Giamarco and adults Stephanie Maceyko and Wanda Terrell, all of whom were preparing to travel to Washington, D.C. the next day where they planned to place a wreath on one of the memorials. Also present was Shirley Dendinger who created the wreath.

Betty Cook, membership chairman, reported they unit has reached 93.6 percent of its membership goal.

Linda Gordon, Poppy Chairman, said a total of $450 had been donated to the Poppy Fund from Poppy Days.

Gordon and Patty McAvoy said the girls who are attending Buckeye Girls State are “ready to go.” Both girls participated in the local Memorial Day service at Glendale Cemetery. Assisting was 2018 Buckeye Girls State delegate Heather Sparkman.

Clara McClenathan, Community Activity Chairman, reported 3,430 community hours served by Unit members in 2018. She also reported 5,143 charity dollars and nine bloodmobile donations. The neck pillows they completed at the April meeting were donated to Morrow Manor in Chester- ville. Some wll be made later for Heartland of Marion.

There were three applicants for the unit’s three scholarships. Three stipends, $500 each were awarded to Delisa Goodman, Sarah Waters, and Angela Curren.

The unit will serve an ice cream social in June at a date to be decided.