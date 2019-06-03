June 8

Cardington Community Wide Garage & Yard Sales, 9 a.m.-all day.

June 9

Marengo Methodist Church hosting 160th celebration during worship at 10 a.m. Fellowship and cake to follow.

June 10-July 13

The Cardington-Lincoln Public Library programs and activities. Registration for the program will start May 28 and continue through the first few weeks of the program. The library has scheduled entertainers every Wednesday at 11 a.m., crafts every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tail Waggin’ Tutors every Monday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For information call the library at 419-864-8181 or check their Facebook page.

June 11

Monthly free Fresh Produce Market, Cardington American Legion, 2-4 p.m. Open to all central Ohio residents. Bring your ID and your own boxes/bags.

June 14-15

Yee Haw Vacation Bible School: Celebrating God’s Greatest Gift, Fresh Faith Community Church, 4444 State Route 95, Mount Gilead, 6-8:30 p.m. Friday and 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday. Ages 3 and potty-trained through 6th grade. Free, but you may register online atwww.freshfaithnaz.org. Questions, call 419-751-7065.

June 15

The 2019 Marion Popcorn Festival all-pageant informational meeting, 2-4 p.m., at bluefusion Entertainment, 1340 Mount Vernon Avenue, Marion. The pageants will be held the first weekend of August at River Valley High School. For information, contact Lynn Jamison at lynnjamison2017@gmail.com or 614-205-9349.

June 17

The Tomorrow Center Board of Directors regular meeting, 4:30 p.m., Cardington Intermediate Building, 3700 County Road 168, Cardington. The public is invited.

June 19

Morrow County Master Gardener Volunteers are offering a class to teach folks about entering flowers in the fair; 6 p.m., 5362 U.S. 42, Mt. Gilead; AgCredit Building 2nd floor conference room. For information call Carri Jagger at the OSU Extension Office, 419-947-1070.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

