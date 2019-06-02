Bricks ceremony

Twelve bricks were dedicated Saturday morning at the Morrow County Veterans Memorial in Mount Gilead. Bricks in the names of Ralph L. Lowther, Francis Bean Jr., Christopher Conant, Jared E. Conant, L. Elton Conant, Mike Lemey, James R. Pine, Ronald E. Pine, Lloyd O. Reed, Harry V. Squires, Terry R. Wellman and Thomas Wellman were added. They served in the United States Army, Air Force and Navy. Frank Hickman speaks at the dedication. This event was sponsored by the Morrow County Joint Veteran’s Committee, Bruce Fissel, Commander.

Twelve bricks were dedicated Saturday morning at the Morrow County Veterans Memorial in Mount Gilead. Bricks in the names of Ralph L. Lowther, Francis Bean Jr., Christopher Conant, Jared E. Conant, L. Elton Conant, Mike Lemey, James R. Pine, Ronald E. Pine, Lloyd O. Reed, Harry V. Squires, Terry R. Wellman and Thomas Wellman were added. They served in the United States Army, Air Force and Navy. Frank Hickman speaks at the dedication. This event was sponsored by the Morrow County Joint Veteran’s Committee, Bruce Fissel, Commander. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/06/web1_bricks-1.jpg Twelve bricks were dedicated Saturday morning at the Morrow County Veterans Memorial in Mount Gilead. Bricks in the names of Ralph L. Lowther, Francis Bean Jr., Christopher Conant, Jared E. Conant, L. Elton Conant, Mike Lemey, James R. Pine, Ronald E. Pine, Lloyd O. Reed, Harry V. Squires, Terry R. Wellman and Thomas Wellman were added. They served in the United States Army, Air Force and Navy. Frank Hickman speaks at the dedication. This event was sponsored by the Morrow County Joint Veteran’s Committee, Bruce Fissel, Commander. Courtesy Photo