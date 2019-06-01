Body of missing woman found

MOUNT GILEAD — The body of an elderly woman who went missing late Friday night was found Saturday morning.

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform Morrow County that Rita Kimmey was found deceased earlier today. Please keep the Kimmey family in your thoughts and prayers as they deal with the sudden loss of Rita,” Sheriff John Hinton posted on Facebook shortly after noon Saturday.

“This matter remains under investigation by the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Morrow County Coroners Office.”

The 78-year-old suffered from dementia. The Sheriff’s Office had asked for the public’s help through social media, and a search was conducted to find her.

“Rita Kimmey walked away from her residence last night around 11 p.m. and has not returned home.”

She lived in the Road 104 and Road 110 area in Gilead Township.

Morrow County EMS and 911 also released a statement.

“We would like to thank all of the members of the community who assisted in the search this morning. We also would like to thank those who brought water and food for the search team. Approximately 50 first responders and volunteers were involved in the search over several hours. We are proud to be part of a great community that comes together and treats one another like family.”

The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and others searched for a missing woman. Her body was found Saturday morning. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/06/web1_search-2.jpg The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and others searched for a missing woman. Her body was found Saturday morning. Courtesy Photo | Donna Carver