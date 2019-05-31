Highland Middle School gives sportsmanship awards

SPARTA — Highland Middle School eighth grade students Juliette Laracuente, Zachary Schmidt, Anya Taylor, Hunter Bolton, Brynne Hadaway, Madeline Tack, Mackenzie Blubaugh, Makayla Woods, Aaron Gannon, Grath Garee, and Cajun Crawford have been selected to receive sportsmanship and citizenship honors for their conduct as student-leaders during the 2018-2019 school year.

Laracuente and Schmidt received the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s prestigious Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award. The award, named for two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin, is presented each year to a male student and a female student who have been outstanding in their efforts to promote sportsmanship, ethics, and integrity in the school and community.

Taylor and Bolton received the National Federation of High School’s National Award of Excellence. The award is presented to students that have exhibited qualities that embody good citizenship, good moral character, good sporting behavior, and are positive role models for others.

Hadaway, Tack, Blubaugh, Woods, Gannon, Garee, and Crawford received the HMS Scot Pride award. The award is aligned with the positive behavior expectations at Highland Middle School, and these students demonstrated in all areas behavior that was Honorable, Mindful and Self-Aware.

The honorees were presented with their awards during the school Talent Show on Friday, May 31 in the middle school gymnasium.

The National Federation of High Schools, the Ohio High School Athletic Association, and Highland Middle School strongly support good sportsmanship among the youth and adults in our schools and workplaces.