Highland JROTC change of command

SPARTA — Change of Command is an emotionally shaking ceremony that affects the hearts and minds of many. Not just veterans, but the hearts and minds of friends and family of those who have applied the Navy core values of honor, courage, and commitment to the NJROTC program.

Families, friends, and other cadets watch as the outgoing Commanding Officer, Trea Renwick, hands over the sword to the incoming Commanding Officer, Brooklyn Baird, finalizing the change of leadership for the entire unit. The rest of the Ns4’s, which are the senior cadets, give their last hoorah by retiring their jobs to the Ns3’s, the junior cadets.

Retiring Senior Cadets and jobs; new Junior Cadets and their jobs at Highland High School:

Commanding Officer – Trea Renwick Commanding Officer – Brooklyn Baird.

Executive Officer – Andrew Gaylord Executive Officer – Madison Zamer.

Operations Officer, Training Officer – Collin Kipp Operations Officer – Libby Write Training Officer – Jerry Mcfarland.

Supply Officer – Josh Hoffman Supply Officer – Emily White.

Admin Officer, Public Affairs Officer – Morgan Bailey Admin Officer – Annie Bailey Public Affairs Officer – Makayla Wilson.

Command Chief Petty Officer, Safety Officer – Colton Baird Command Chief Petty Officer, Safety Officer – Jonathan Stevens.

Armory Officer – Tristan James Armory Officer – Schuylar Welch.

Assistant Supply Officer – Martian Daniels Assistant Supply Officer – Douglas Sheppard.

This is the grand finale for the Ns4’s, as this is the last time they will be in uniform before they graduate. Trea Renwick, the outgoing Commanding officer gives his final speech, speaking for all of the Ns4’s.

“I just want to say that these past 4 years of ROTC have been incredible. From the crazy memories to the once in a lifetime opportunities. ROTC isn’t just a class; it’s not just a program; it’s a big family that I have been happy to be apart of these past few years.” – Trea Renwick, 2019.

The ceremony comes to a close as awards and rank-ups are given to the deserving cadets. NJROTC is not just a class. It is important to everyone who is in it. These cadets take pride in what they do. If they did not, this unit would not be here or be as great as it is today.

A “good luck” to the upcoming Ns4’s as they are excited to uphold the standards of NJROTC and become the leaders of the unit for next year. As well as a special thanks to all of the retiring Ns4’s, as they have done a magnificent job leading the unit this year.

Outgoing Commanding Officer Trea Renwick hands over the sword to the incoming Commanding Officer Brooklyn Baird. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/05/web1_Trea-Brooklyn.jpg Outgoing Commanding Officer Trea Renwick hands over the sword to the incoming Commanding Officer Brooklyn Baird.